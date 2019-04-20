Mercury News Obituaries
Darling-Fischer Chapel of the Hills
615 North Santa Cruz Avenue
Los Gatos, CA 95030
(408) 354-7740
Memorial service
Sunday, Apr. 28, 2019
1:30 PM
Community of Christ church
990 Meridian Ave.
San Jose, CA
Suzanne Ridley Guillett
January 16, 1934 - April 9, 2019
Resident of San Jose
Suzanne was born in Worcester, MA, but grew up and went to high school in Hollywood, FL where she met William Guillett. They married and later moved to California with three small children for Bill's work in floor covering. Bill passed away in 1995. Sue is survived by two of her five brothers, Carl Dieter and Reginald Ridley, and by her three children, Mark Guillett and wife Becky, Cindy Guillett Beytin and husband Gary, and Bill Guillett, Jr., all of San Jose, CA. She is also survived by four granddaughters: Stephanie, Chelsea, Valorie, and Brooke.
Sue was a devoted mother and grandmother until her life was consumed by Alzheimer's.
There will be a Memorial Celebration on Sunday April 28th at 1:30 pm at the Community of Christ church, 990 Meridian Ave., San Jose.


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Apr. 20, 2019
