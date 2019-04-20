Suzanne Ridley Guillett

January 16, 1934 - April 9, 2019

Resident of San Jose

Suzanne was born in Worcester, MA, but grew up and went to high school in Hollywood, FL where she met William Guillett. They married and later moved to California with three small children for Bill's work in floor covering. Bill passed away in 1995. Sue is survived by two of her five brothers, Carl Dieter and Reginald Ridley, and by her three children, Mark Guillett and wife Becky, Cindy Guillett Beytin and husband Gary, and Bill Guillett, Jr., all of San Jose, CA. She is also survived by four granddaughters: Stephanie, Chelsea, Valorie, and Brooke.

Sue was a devoted mother and grandmother until her life was consumed by Alzheimer's.

There will be a Memorial Celebration on Sunday April 28th at 1:30 pm at the Community of Christ church, 990 Meridian Ave., San Jose.





