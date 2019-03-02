Sylvia Josephine Snyder

~

Born Sylvia Josephine Baikusis on July 8, 1924 in Schenectady, New York, Sylvia passed January 27, 2019 at age 94. Sylvia discovered her lifelong passion for photography at only 17 and always worked in that field. She married the love of her life, William Snyder, in 1948 and their family moved to San Jose in 1958. Sylvia was an independent and energetic woman who paved her own path in life while being an engaged parent and community member. She performed countless acts of kindness for others. An active member of Stone Church of Willow Glen since 1984, she was also a skilled bowler, sports fan, and avid reader.

She is survived by her four children: Bill, George, Susan, and Doug, 5 grandchildren, and 3 great-grandchildren.

A public memorial service will be held at Stone Church of Willow Glen on Saturday, March 16th at 1:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Stone Church, 1937 Lincoln Ave, San Jose, CA 95125.





View the online memorial for Sylvia Josephine Snyder Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Mar. 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary