T. Alice Sasao
Jan. 28, 1932 - Jan. 28, 2020
Resident of San Jose
Alice Sasao passed away unexpectedly on Jan. 28, 2020, on her 88th birthday, surrounded by her sister and nieces and nephews.
She was born in Gilroy, the third of four children born to Sawataro and Yoshiko Sasao. Alice attended local schools until 1942 when she and her family were sent to Poston, AZ along with other Japanese Americans living on the West coast, by orders of the US Government. Returning to Sunnyvale after 3 years, she continued her education, finishing with a Bachelor of Arts, with Distinction, from San Jose State University.
Alice spent her entire teaching career of 40 plus years teaching in the Campbell Union School District. She was named Teacher of the Year by the District during the first years the award was started. Her true professional passion was teaching Fifth Grade at Blackford Elementary School for the majority of her career.
In her retirement she enjoyed traveling, exercising, volunteering at RAFT and participating in activities with her nieces and nephews.
Alice is survived by her sister Emily Ando, sister-in-law May Sasao, and numerous nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her parents and older sister Kuniko Yamanaka and older brother Albert Sasao.
Funeral services have been held. In lieu of koden, please donate to the .
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Mar. 8, 2020