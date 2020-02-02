|
|
T. Yvonne Stull
August 21, 1933- Jan 10, 2020
Sunnyvale
Yvonne passed away peacefully in her sleep on Jan 10, 2020. She was born on August 21,1933 to Otto and Ramona Garner in Oelwein, Iowa. Yvonne met the love of her life Ormond Stull when his family moved across the street from her family in Stockton, Ca. They married and had 4 children. Ormond and Yvonne loved camping, square dancing and baseball. They traveled the world together until his death in 2012. They were married for almost 60 years.
Yvonne loved to spend time with her many friends at Cape Cod Village. She was a member of the Red Hat ladies. Yvonne had a deep Christian Faith and hosted a long time bible study in her home. She was member of Venture Christian Church.
Yvonne was a wonderful daughter, wife, mother and friend. She will be greatly missed. Yvonne is survived by her daughter Denise, 3 sons Michael, Larry and Rich Stull, her daughter-in-law Nikki Stull, her grandchildren Rachel, Elliot, Oliver, Peter, Hansie, Krisi, Joey, Destinee and her great granddaughter Rylee. A celebration of her life is planned for the later this year.
View the online memorial for T. Yvonne Stull
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Feb. 2, 2020