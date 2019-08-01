|
Tadashi Sawamura
Resident of San Jose
Tad passed away peacefully at home in the early hours of June 2, 2019, at the age of 92. He was born March 13, 1927 in Venice, California, to Kiyoshi and Itoju Sawamura. In 1957, Tad married Fumiko Frances Idehara and together they raised three children, Steven, Jacquelyn, and Jaimie.
Tad, wife Frances, younger brother Shin, and sister-in-law Dolly successfully operated Sawamura Brothers Wholesale Florist, growing quality carnations for over 30 years in Mountain View and San Jose, until retirement in 1988. Tad then went on to work for Fujii Florist in Santa Clara as a delivery driver for 18 years.
Tad leaves behind his loving wife of 62 years, Frances; son, Steven (Robin); daughters, Jacquelyn (Glenn) Sawamura-Machida and Jaimie (Rob) Holzknecht; grandsons, Scott and Brian Sawamura; sister, Kayo Nakahira; brother, Shin (Dolly) Sawamura; and many nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by parents, Kiyoshi and Itoju Sawamura; brother, George Sawamura; and sister, Miyo Nagase.
A funeral service will be held on Sunday, August 11, 2019, at 3:00pm at the Mountain View Buddhist Temple, 575 North Shoreline Boulevard, Mountain View, CA 94043.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Aug. 1, 2019