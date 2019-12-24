|
Takashi Furuta
Apr. 7th, 1921 - Dec. 20th, 2019
Resident of San Jose
Takashi (Tak) Furuta entered eternal life on December 20th, 2019. His final days were spent surrounded by family and close friends that Tak had touched in some way throughout his life.
Tak was a talented machinist who retired from United Airlines, and was also an avid home gardener.
He was preceded in death by his wife Emiko, his parents Tokumatsu and Kameno, his brother Yukio, and his sisters Chizuko and Jackie. Tak is survived by his children Karen, Steve, Masami and Diane; grandchildren Jacob, Kristin, Mathew, Stefanie, Michael, Bradley, Gregory, Cory, Ariel, and Paige; and great-grandchild Kylie. Tak also is survived by loving nieces and nephews.
Private services with the family are being held at Darling-Fischer funeral home in Los Gatos.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Dec. 24, 2019