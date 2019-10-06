|
Takaye Yamasaki
May 5, 1924 - Sept. 25, 2019
San Jose
Obituary-
Taka (Takaye) Yamasaki passed away on Sept 25, 2019, at the age of 95, from a heart attack. She was born in Salinas, California on May 6, 1924, to Yonekechi and Toka Yamasaki. She has a younger sister, Yoshie Yokoi, that lives in Morgan Hill. During WWII, Taka and her family were interned in Poston, Arizona. In camp she graduated from high school, and took nurses aid training. She learned how to cook from her father. After the war, they moved back to Califorina to work for Discoll, raising strawberries. She met and later married Chikara Masuda on July 17, 1949. Chick and Taka grew strawberries in Gilroy from 1949-1966. They had five children. In 1966, they moved their family to San Jose, so Chick could pursue a gardening career. Taka loved children, animals, and growing fruits and vegetables. She loved having her many nieces and nephews over to visit. After moving to San Jose, Taka and Yoshie's families would make mochi for New Years, along with some of the Miyaharas and Masudas. This tradition started in 1966, and ended in 1993, when Chick passed away. Taka enjoyed going on various trips with the South County Morgan Hill Service Group JA Seniors. She went to Hawaii numerous times, Las Vegas, San Francisco, Washington DC, Los Angeles, etc. In 2004, Taka was diagnosed with Alzheimer's. She always had a calm, sweet disposition, and never got upset or angry with anyone. In 2013, we were so lucky to hire Mirna Escalante to care for her. Taka was preceded in death by her husband Chikara (Masuda), and her sons David and Warren Yamasaki. She is survived by her sister Yoshie Yokoi, and her children Karen Chang (Henry), Janet Katen (Ron), and Eric Yamasaki (Sophia). She has five grandchildren-Kristina Paulson (Jeff), Kevin Chang (Veronica), Courtney Katen, Tyler Katen and Renee Yamasaki. She has four great-grand children - Avery and Camryn Paulson, and Rosalyn and Isaiah Chang.
The family will have a small private memorial for her. They request no Koden or flowers.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Oct. 6, 2019