Tamara Ann Crisp
1961 - 2020
Tamara Ann Crisp
May 27, 1961 - July 25, 2020
Resident of San Bruno
Tammy was born in Berkeley, CA in Alta Bates Hospital to Nova and James Crisp. She lived a happy and normal life until Rett's Syndrome took over her life. Eventually she could not do the normal things of life. She had to be fed and needed assistance in all activities. In spite of it all, she smiled and tried. Her parents took care of her until her father died and her mother could not carry on alone. She was moved to Evelyn Ryan's home, "Cottonwood House', in San Bruno. There she lived with caring helpers and friends until the morning of July 25th when she did not wake.
Goodbye, dear Tammy, until we meet again to sing songs and run, run, run!


View the online memorial for Tamara Ann Crisp

Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Aug. 14, 2020.
