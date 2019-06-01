|
Tamio Tom Onishi
March 19, 1931 - May 9, 2019
Resident of Saratoga
Tamio Tom Onishi passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 9, at the age of 88. He is survived by his loving family, wife Martha, children Roger, Jeri (Ralph) Antonio, and Dina (Roy) Yamanouchi, and granddaughters Lauren and Kaitlyn Antonio. Tom is also survived by his sisters Oki Matsushima, Peggy Yamada, and Phyllis Yasuda, and many nieces, nephews, grandnieces, and grandnephews. Tom was preceded in death by his siblings Billy, Mas, Mary Watanabe, Mitsie Takemoto, Tok, and Toshi Tanaka.
Friends and family are invited to a Memorial Service on Sunday, June 9th at 6:00pm at the San Jose Buddhist Church Betsuin at 640 N. Fifth Street, San Jose.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on June 1, 2019