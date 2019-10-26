Mercury News Obituaries
|
Taneyo "Tiny" Yamaji


1930 - 2019
Taneyo "Tiny" Yamaji Obituary
Taneyo "Tiny" Yamaji
Resident of Mountain View
Taneyo "Tiny" Yamaji at rest October 9, 2019 at home in Mountain View, CA. Age 89 yrs. Tiny was born in Sunnyvale, CA on March 19, 1930 to Shimoye and Yoshikichi Yamaji. Sister of Fumiko (late Hidemasa) Higuchi; she was preceded in death by 5 siblings, Teruko (George) Matsumura, Haruo Yamaji, Tamiyo (Paul) Matsumura, John (Frances) Yamaji, and Toshio Yamaji. She is also survived by sisters-in-law Rosie Yamaji and Lois Yamaji, numerous nieces, nephews and their families. Tiny worked for many years in the semi-conductor industry. A member of the Mountain View Buddhist Temple, she participated in many group activities at the temple, and enjoyed volunteering at local community organizations.
Friends are invited to attend a memorial service on Saturday, November 2, at 12 Noon at the Mountain View Buddhist Temple, 575 N. Shoreline Blvd., Mtn. View.


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Oct. 26, 2019
