|
|
Ted S. Leal
Jan. 27,1929 - Jan. 1, 2020
San Jose
Ted S. Leal, age 90, passed away on January 1, 2020. Ted is survived by his wife of 65 years, Rita Vieira Leal. He was born on the Island of Graciosa, Azores in Portugal on January 27, 1929. Ted was a carpenter by trade, and a lifelong member of The Carpenters Local. Ted immigrated to Massachusetts in 1954, and relocated with is wife and son to California in 1960 where he continued to live until his death. Ted's love of people, and his ability to make them laugh won him many friends. Ted was known as man who shied away from attention. Moreover, he was the embodiment of kindness and humility.
Ted is survived by his son Dave, three grandchildren, Davey, Michelle and Teddy, and eight grand-children. Also by his sister Blandina Dobrowski, and a brother in John Vieira. He was preceded in death by his father, Juventino, and mother Eugenia along with 4 bothers and 2 sisters.
Services will be held at Five Wounds Portuguese National Church, 1375 East Santa Clara Street, San Jose, CA 95116 on Monday, January 13, 2020. Visitation at 6:00 P.M., with a rosary and mass to follow at 7:00 P.M. Interment will be held at Lima Family Santa Clara Mortuary on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at 10:00 A.M. Either flowers, or charitable contributions to POSSO, 1115 East Santa Clara Street, San Jose, CA 95116. Both are greatly appreciated.
Special thanks to Dr. Santa Suryaraman, Dr. Richard Lau, and the team of Hospice, Kaiser Permanente, Santa Clara.
View the online memorial for Ted S. Leal
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Jan. 8, 2020