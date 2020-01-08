Mercury News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lima Family Santa Clara Mortuary
466 North Winchester Blvd
Santa Clara, CA 95050
(408) 296-2977
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
6:00 PM
Five Wounds Portuguese National Church
1375 East Santa Clara Street
San Jose, CA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
7:00 PM
Five Wounds Portuguese National Church
1375 East Santa Clara Street
San Jose, CA
View Map
Interment
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
10:00 AM
Lima Family Santa Clara Mortuary
Resources
More Obituaries for Ted Leal
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ted S. Leal


1929 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ted S. Leal Obituary
Ted S. Leal
Jan. 27,1929 - Jan. 1, 2020
San Jose
Ted S. Leal, age 90, passed away on January 1, 2020. Ted is survived by his wife of 65 years, Rita Vieira Leal. He was born on the Island of Graciosa, Azores in Portugal on January 27, 1929. Ted was a carpenter by trade, and a lifelong member of The Carpenters Local. Ted immigrated to Massachusetts in 1954, and relocated with is wife and son to California in 1960 where he continued to live until his death. Ted's love of people, and his ability to make them laugh won him many friends. Ted was known as man who shied away from attention. Moreover, he was the embodiment of kindness and humility.
Ted is survived by his son Dave, three grandchildren, Davey, Michelle and Teddy, and eight grand-children. Also by his sister Blandina Dobrowski, and a brother in John Vieira. He was preceded in death by his father, Juventino, and mother Eugenia along with 4 bothers and 2 sisters.
Services will be held at Five Wounds Portuguese National Church, 1375 East Santa Clara Street, San Jose, CA 95116 on Monday, January 13, 2020. Visitation at 6:00 P.M., with a rosary and mass to follow at 7:00 P.M. Interment will be held at Lima Family Santa Clara Mortuary on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at 10:00 A.M. Either flowers, or charitable contributions to POSSO, 1115 East Santa Clara Street, San Jose, CA 95116. Both are greatly appreciated.
Special thanks to Dr. Santa Suryaraman, Dr. Richard Lau, and the team of Hospice, Kaiser Permanente, Santa Clara.


View the online memorial for Ted S. Leal
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Jan. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ted's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lima Family Santa Clara Mortuary
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -