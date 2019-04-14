Telesfor Gilbert Jaramillo

August 1, 1938 - March 7, 2019

Meadow Vista, California

Longtime San Jose resident Gil Jaramillo passed away at the age of 80 in the presence of family and friends at his home. This genuine and accomplished man who lived a life of service and compassion will be missed by his loved ones and by the many people who cherished him as their friend.

Born in the village of Los Lunas, New Mexico, his family moved to Los Angeles when he was four. He attended high school in Compton, then joined the Air Force and served in the Strategic Air Command during the cold war.

After his discharge, he hired on with the aerospace company Lockheed, where he met his wife Terrie Cloutier. They had two children, Marina and Kenny, before Gil retired after 32 years, moved to the Sierra foothills and became very active in community activities.

Gil is survived by his wife, Terrie, his daughters, Pam Belgum and Marina Jaramillo, his son Kenny Jaramillo, and his three grandsons, Jeff, Greg and Tommy Belgum.

To celebrate Gil's life, an open house will be held from 10 to 2 on Saturday, April 20th at the Meadow Vista Community Center.





