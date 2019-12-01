Mercury News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sneider, Sullivan & O'Connell Funeral Home
977 S. El Camino Real
San Mateo, CA 94402
(650) 343-1804
Funeral Mass
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
2:00 PM
St. Matthew Catholic Church
1 Notre Dame Ave.
San Mateo, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Terence Sullivan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Terence John "Terry" Sullivan Sr.


1937 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Terence John "Terry" Sullivan Sr. Obituary
Terence John "Terry" Sullivan, Sr.
September 11, 1937 - November 11, 2019
Resident of San Mateo
Terence John Sullivan, Sr. (Terry), 82 resident of San Mateo, died on November 11, 2019. Terry was the son of the late Edward & Mae Sullivan born on September 11, 1937 in Oakland, CA. He was united in Holy Matrimony to Ann (McCarthy) Sullivan on September 28, 1963. This union was blessed with three children: Nancy Sullivan Mellen (Jeff), Denise Sullivan Coll (Bill) and Terence John Sullivan, Jr. (Jenelle). His legacy will live on through his grandchildren: Katherine, Annie & Sara Mellen, Adam (Marian) & Lauren Coll, Kaitlyn, Avery & Liam Sullivan and step grandchildren: Connor & Brendan Graville. He is survived by his wife, children, grandchildren, his sister Mary Sullivan Prolo (Jeff) and sister-in-law Sharon McCarthy along with many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his siblings: Donald E. Sullivan (Joan), Loretta McClellan (Lew) & Richard T. Sullivan, and his brother-in-law Daniel J. McCarthy, Jr.
Terry served the community of San Mateo for 38 years as the owner of Sneider & Sullivan Funeral Home and was a lifelong member of The Elks Lodge of San Mateo. Terry had a heart of gold and a huge Irish smile that lit up any room he walked in.
The Funeral Mass will be held at 2pm on Friday, December 6, 2019 at St. Matthew Catholic Church, 1 Notre Dame Ave., San Mateo. Private inurnment at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery in Colma, CA.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to Fisher House Foundation to make a real difference in the lives of our service members, veterans, and their families. http://engage.fisherhouse.org/goto/TerenceJSullivan


View the online memorial for Terence John "Terry" Sullivan, Sr.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Dec. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Terence's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sneider, Sullivan & O'Connell Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -