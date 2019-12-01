|
Terence John "Terry" Sullivan, Sr.
September 11, 1937 - November 11, 2019
Resident of San Mateo
Terence John Sullivan, Sr. (Terry), 82 resident of San Mateo, died on November 11, 2019. Terry was the son of the late Edward & Mae Sullivan born on September 11, 1937 in Oakland, CA. He was united in Holy Matrimony to Ann (McCarthy) Sullivan on September 28, 1963. This union was blessed with three children: Nancy Sullivan Mellen (Jeff), Denise Sullivan Coll (Bill) and Terence John Sullivan, Jr. (Jenelle). His legacy will live on through his grandchildren: Katherine, Annie & Sara Mellen, Adam (Marian) & Lauren Coll, Kaitlyn, Avery & Liam Sullivan and step grandchildren: Connor & Brendan Graville. He is survived by his wife, children, grandchildren, his sister Mary Sullivan Prolo (Jeff) and sister-in-law Sharon McCarthy along with many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his siblings: Donald E. Sullivan (Joan), Loretta McClellan (Lew) & Richard T. Sullivan, and his brother-in-law Daniel J. McCarthy, Jr.
Terry served the community of San Mateo for 38 years as the owner of Sneider & Sullivan Funeral Home and was a lifelong member of The Elks Lodge of San Mateo. Terry had a heart of gold and a huge Irish smile that lit up any room he walked in.
The Funeral Mass will be held at 2pm on Friday, December 6, 2019 at St. Matthew Catholic Church, 1 Notre Dame Ave., San Mateo. Private inurnment at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery in Colma, CA.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to Fisher House Foundation to make a real difference in the lives of our service members, veterans, and their families. http://engage.fisherhouse.org/goto/TerenceJSullivan
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Dec. 1, 2019