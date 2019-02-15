Teresa Cuen

Fred and Socorro (Betty) Cuen were blessed with the birth of their daughter, Teresa Ann, on July 28, 1961. Teresa was born with an engaging smile, a great sense of humor and the gift of gab. She had the traits of a warrior with steadfast courage, never ending persistent, unlimited competitive drive and the willingness to prove anyone wrong who said she couldn't do something. She did everything with a smile and loving attitude and that was the heart and soul of Teresa.

She was a graduate of St. Martin of Tours, Archbishop Mitty High School and Heald College School of Business. Teresa was in sales and sold advertising for the Yellow Pages and Commercial Waste Services for Waste Management. She loved sports and was a loyal fan of the San Francisco Giants and 49ers. The color purple was near and dear to her heart.

In 1995, Teresa was diagnosed with a brain tumor and Multiple Sclerosis. At the age of 34, Teresa would take on a challenge of a lifetime fighting this debilitating disease that would weaken every muscle in her body until she could no longer use them. However, no matter how difficult it was, she always maintained this amazing attitude and outlook on life.

Family, friends, doctors, nurses, other patients and even strangers seemed to be inspired by Teresa as she radiated this passion for life, love and hope. She inspired many through what she said but more importantly for how she lived her life. Many would say of her and remember her for the friendly strength and giving heart she displayed every day. Then Jesus said to Teresa, "Do not be afraid; just have faith" and called her to Heaven to reunite her with her Mom on January 27, 2019.

Teresa is preceded by her loving mother Betty Cuen who took care of her till her dying day and survived by her devoted Father, Fred Cuen and her dedicated son Christopher Cuen. Fred and Christopher extend their special thanks to Ruth Guillen for her dedication and care of Teresa till the end. She is also survived by her brother Fred J. Cuen (Patty), her Nephews and Nieces, Neil Cuen (Jen), Sara Gallagher (Dave), Mark Cuen, Kayla Cuen, Kelly Cuen and 6 great nephews and nieces.

Family and Friends are invited to the Rosary on February 18th at 7:00pm in the Chapel of Roses at Oak Hill Cemetery, 300 Curtner Ave, San Jose. There will be a Mass February 19th at 11:00am at St. Francis Assisi, 5111 San Felipe Rd, San Jose, with the Burial to follow at Oak Hill Cemetery, 300 Curtner Ave.





