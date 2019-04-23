|
|
Teresa H. Gaxiola
April 2, 1920 - April 15, 2019
Resident of El Dorado, CA
Teresa H. Gaxiola, age 99, died on Monday April 15th 2019 in El Dorado CA. She was born on April 2nd, 1920 in Fresno CA and lived most of her life in Sunnyvale and El Dorado CA. Teresa worked at Libby's cannery in Sunnyvale for 20 yrs. Preceded in death by her loving husband Claude Gaxiola.
Teresa is survived by her son Albert; daughter-in-law Patricia; grandsons Albert, David, and Mario; granddaughters Michelle, Deborah, and Gina; and many great grandchildren.
Friends are invited to attend a Rosary Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at 7:00p.m at LIMA & CAMPAGNA SUNNYVALE MORTUARY, 1315 Hollenbeck Avenue, Sunnyvale. Funeral Mass will be held Thursday, April 25, 2019 at 11:00a.m at St. Martin's Parish, 593 Central Avenue, Sunnyvale. Burial will follow at Santa Clara Mission Cemetery.
View the online memorial for Teresa H. Gaxiola
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Apr. 23, 2019