Terrell Ann Hernandez


1936 - 2020
Terrell Ann Hernandez Obituary
Terrell Ann Hernandez
August 3, 1936 - February 17, 2020
Half Moon Bay
Terry passed away peacefully on Monday, February 17, 2020 at home. Terry was born and raised in Fresno, California. She met John, her husband of 64 years, in high school. She was a housewife and raised three boys; Michael, Mathew and Eric. She had three grandchildren; Patrick, Alysabeth and Eleanor. After raising her sons, she went back to work as a legal secretary and enjoyed this type of work. When retired, she and John traveled.


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Feb. 23, 2020
