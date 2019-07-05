Mercury News Obituaries
|
Green Hills Mortuary & Memorial Chapel
27501 South Western Avenue
Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275
(310) 831-0311
Service
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
2:00 PM
Green Hills Memorial Park
Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
1941 - 2019
Terri Leavell Obituary
Terri Leavell
Dec. 24, 1941 ~ July 1, 2019
Resident of San Jose
Terri passed away peacefully on July 1, 2019 in San Jose at the age of 77. She was a long-time resident of both Saratoga and San Jose.
Terri grew up in Southern California and was a graduate of San Pedro High School and the California College of Commerce. For 25 years, Terri was part of the sales team at the Residence Inn by Marriott. Terri was an accomplished artist and a prolific reader.
Terri was devoted to her family and is survived by her three children, Chris, Lynn and Tracy; her eight grand-children, Garrett, Gabrielle, Abigail, Matthew, Nicholas, John, Zoe and Alexander; and her two great grand-children Emily and Delilah. She also leaves a sister, Jan Magdaleno.
Chapel service will be held at 2:00 pm on Thursday July 11, 2019 at Green Hills Memorial Park, Rancho Palos Verdes.


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on July 5, 2019
