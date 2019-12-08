|
Terrie T. Tashiro
July 7, 1939 ~ Nov. 12, 2019
Resident of San Jose
Terrie passed away peacefully at the age of 80 surrounded by family. She is survived by her loving husband of 57 years, Fred; her son, Scott; her grandson Arlen; her brother, Larry (Michi); and her sisters, Hideko and Phyllis, and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Leslie; sister, Louise; and brother, Wayne. Private services have been held.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Dec. 8, 2019