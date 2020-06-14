Terry Gardella80 years oldResident of Redwood CityTerry Trygsted Gardella of Redwood City passed away on June 1, 2020 at the age of 80. Terry was born in Kansas City, Missouri to the parents of Wayne and Jean McDowell on January 1, 1940. She came to California with her mother and sister when she was the age of seven. Terry attended John Gill and Kennedy Middle School in Redwood City. She graduated from Sequoia High School, class of 1958. Terry married Ronald Gardella August 2, 1959. They were married for sixty years. She received an A.A degree from Canada College. Terry worked as a Real Estate agent for Taylor Properties and became the branch manager for the Redwood City location. During the years of raising her children, Terry was involved in the Canada 4-H club as a goat leader and reptile leader. She also co-coached for AYSO. Later years, she volunteered at Redwood City Downtown Public Library. Terry enjoyed horses, books and crocheting.Terry is survived by her Husband; Ronald Gardella, Children; Tracey Gardella and Kevin Gardella; Grandchildren; Sarah Agate, Shannon Agate, and Bobby Layson.Terry will be missed by family and friends.When circumstances allow, memorial service will be held at home address with family and friends.