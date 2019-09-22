|
Terry Glen Ward
February 27, 1952 - September 15, 2019
Resident of San Jose
Terry Glen Ward, age 67, was a beloved husband, father, papa, brother, and friend who passed away Sunday, September 15, 2019. He was born on February 27th 1952 in San Jose, CA to Cecil and Lois Ward.
Survived by his wife of 36 years, June Ward, three daughters Jennifer Ward (Bruce), Crystal Ward, Jene'e Leonard (Jack), beloved grandchildren, Tyler Ward, Ashton Ward, Nick Ward, Maddox Nizzisi, Isaiah, Jayden Leonard, Mila Leonard, and numerous extended family members and friends.
Terry was in the Carpenter's Union for 46 years. He loved his family and friends, the outdoors with Shasta Lake being his favorite. He enjoyed water skiing, camping, house boating, fishing, and wrestling with his grandchildren. After retirement Terry enjoyed travel and exploring the US.
Services will be held at Darling & Fischer Campbell Memorial at 231 E Campbell Ave, Campbell, CA, with viewing on Friday September 27th from 5-8pm and on Saturday September 28th from 9:30-10am, with ceremony beginning at 10am. Reception to follow.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Sept. 22, 2019