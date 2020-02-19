Home

POWERED BY

Terry Shade

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Terry Shade Obituary
Terry Shade
1938 - 2020
Pescadero, CA
Born in the San Francisco Bay Area, Terry is survived by his wife, Carolyn; his children, Coleen (David), Tim, and Christy (Jay); his brother Larry (Sharon); and grandchildren Brendon, Brittany (Nick), Larissa, and Sarah. The celebration of life will be held at the Pescadero IDES Hall on March 28th at noon. Memorial donations may be made to the .


View the online memorial for Terry Shade
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Feb. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Terry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -