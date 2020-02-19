|
|
Terry Shade
1938 - 2020
Pescadero, CA
Born in the San Francisco Bay Area, Terry is survived by his wife, Carolyn; his children, Coleen (David), Tim, and Christy (Jay); his brother Larry (Sharon); and grandchildren Brendon, Brittany (Nick), Larissa, and Sarah. The celebration of life will be held at the Pescadero IDES Hall on March 28th at noon. Memorial donations may be made to the .
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Feb. 19, 2020