Teruko Tsumura


Teruko Tsumura
Oct. 1, 1926 - Feb. 28, 2019
Resident of San Jose
Teruko Tsumura passed away peacefully on Feb. 28, 2019. She was born in Sacramento to the late Susumu Miura and Yasuyo Miura Okamoto. She graduated from high school while interned at Tule Lake Relocation Center and completed her education at UCLA with a degree in Music. She met her husband, Rev. Tsumura, while playing the organ and directing the choir at the Sacramento Buddhist Church, and was a dedicated minister's wife in Watsonville, San Mateo, San Jose, Monterey, and Hawaii.
She was predeceased by her husband Rev. Junjo Tsumura. She is survived by her daughter Jayne (Kenneth) Tan, son Ken, grandchildren Kyle & Kelly, brother-in-law Ed Tsumura, and nieces & nephews.
Special thanks to the wonderful caregivers at Healthy Living Residential Care and Vitas Hospice.
A private service will be held. In lieu of flowers or koden, donations in her memory may be made to the San Jose Buddhist Church Betsuin, 640 N. 5th Street, San Jose, CA 95112 (Memo: Building Fund).


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Mar. 31, 2019
