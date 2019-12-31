|
Thelma D. Mavrakis
November 26, 1922 – December 18, 2019
Resident of San Jose
Thelma passed peacefully holding her son's hand. Born in Winter Quarters, UT to Cretan immigrants, George and Theodosia Kasselas. She was raised in the coal mining towns of Carbon County, UT until her parents settled in Price, UT. As a young child Thelma was very ill and not expected to live or have children, reaching the age of 97, she proved the doctors wrong.
Married in 1944, she was preceded in death by George, her loving husband of 70 years. She is survived by her three sons, Nick, George (Laura) and Steven (Jim Brunton), 5 grandchildren, and 13 great-grandchildren, brother-in-law, Michael and many nieces and nephews.
Thelma and George settled in Salt Lake City until moving to San Jose in 1964. Thelma worked alongside her husband at their restaurant, Chubby's Broiler, making it a success. Mom enjoyed Thursday lunches with lifelong Greek childhood friends and Monday night dinners with the "Bag Ladies." But mostly Mom loved having family and friends around her dinning room table enjoying her delicious meals. In retirement, Mom spent many weekends touring on the back of their motorcycle or spending time at Pardee Lake where she always caught more fish than dad.
Mom was active as a member of the St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church and the Icaros Chapter of the Pancretan Association from which she received the "Women of Pancretan" Award.
Mom, your boys want to thank you for a lifetime of love and devotion. We will always love you and cherish our memories, May Your Memory Be Eternal. The Trisagion (Thursday, January 2, 7PM) and Funeral services (Friday, January 3, 11AM) will be held at St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church, 1260 Davis St., San Jose. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her honor to St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Dec. 31, 2019