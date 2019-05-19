Theodora Vischer

Sep 28, 1926 - May 12, 2019

San Jose, CA

Theodora passed away on mother's Day at 12:45 am at the age of 92. A World War II and German occupation survivor, she lived life on her own terms. Raising 4 kids in The Netherlands until in 1970 she and her husband moved the family to California. Theodora was true to her Dutch upbringing continuing those traditions in Cupertino. Gardening in her wooden shoes, working hard creating a new home in the style of the old country in America. She was a stubborn woman who ruled the house the only way she knew. She was devoted to her husband of 67 years, Antoine and the catholic church singing in the choir at Church of the Ascension for over 20 years. For the last seven years she battled dementia, the disease claiming her Saturday night. She was a tough, brave and active woman. She is survived by her husband Anthony, daughter Hanneke, sons, Frans, Tom and Paul. We love you and we'll miss you, Mama. A service will be held at St Francis of Assisi, 5111 San Felipe Rd., San Jose, CA on May 24 at 10:30 am. Reception to be announced after service.





View the online memorial for Theodora Vischer Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on May 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary