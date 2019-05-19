Home

St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church
5111 San Felipe Road
San Jose, CA 95135
Service
Friday, May 24, 2019
10:30 AM
St Francis of Assisi
5111 San Felipe Rd.
San Jose, CA
View Map
Theodora Vischer


Theodora Vischer Obituary
Theodora Vischer
Sep 28, 1926 - May 12, 2019
San Jose, CA
Theodora passed away on mother's Day at 12:45 am at the age of 92. A World War II and German occupation survivor, she lived life on her own terms. Raising 4 kids in The Netherlands until in 1970 she and her husband moved the family to California. Theodora was true to her Dutch upbringing continuing those traditions in Cupertino. Gardening in her wooden shoes, working hard creating a new home in the style of the old country in America. She was a stubborn woman who ruled the house the only way she knew. She was devoted to her husband of 67 years, Antoine and the catholic church singing in the choir at Church of the Ascension for over 20 years. For the last seven years she battled dementia, the disease claiming her Saturday night. She was a tough, brave and active woman. She is survived by her husband Anthony, daughter Hanneke, sons, Frans, Tom and Paul. We love you and we'll miss you, Mama. A service will be held at St Francis of Assisi, 5111 San Felipe Rd., San Jose, CA on May 24 at 10:30 am. Reception to be announced after service.


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on May 19, 2019
