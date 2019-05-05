Theodore Anthony Maggi

Aug. 22, 1921 - April 30, 2019

Los Gatos, Ca.

After a long and eventful life, we will miss a wonderful dad, grandpa, and friend. Our "Gampy" passed away in his home, that he built 67 years ago, with his family and caregiver by his side. Ted was predeceased by his wife, Terry, and is survived by his daughters, Janet Knapp, Linda Collins, and son in law, Lee. A loving grandpa to Kelli Knapp Rahn (Brett), Maggi Knapp Pfaff

(Colin), Jeffrey Collins, Sean Collins, and great grandpa to Blake, Theodore, and Emmett. A lifetime native of Los Gatos, Ted's knowledge of farming and chicken ranching led the way to his productive ownership of Los Gatos Pest and Weed Control, which he retired five years ago. A 1940 graduate of Los Gatos High, his natural athletic talents and outstanding abilities in all sports was awarded the induction into their Athletics Hall of Fame in 2010.

He proudly served his country in World War II until 1944, returned home and left a possible career in professional baseball behind with the San Francisco Seals to marry his wife, Terry, and begin raising their family. Our Dad and "Gampy" will most be remembered for his love of life and everlasting devotion to all who knew him. A Graveside Memorial in celebration of Ted's life will be Friday, May 10th, at 12:30pm at Los Gatos Memorial Park.





