|
|
Theodore Fainstat, MD, PhD
1929 - 2019
Ted Fainstat lived a full life of family, travel, sports, education, and scholarly pursuits. He began life in Montreal, Canada with his parents, Jack and Ida Fainstat, his sister Sybil, and brother Michael. He grew up enjoying skiing, basketball, and soccer but with a decided focus on education. He graduated high school as president of the senior class and went on to achieve his Bachelor's and Master's degrees at McGill University, all the while continuing his sports activities in track, squash, and soccer. He set an intercollegiate record for shot-put and was the goalie of the 1951 championship soccer team in a shutout season.
Ted went on to McGill Medical School graduating in 1955. He became captain of the McGill track & field team and trained regularly for the events for 3 years. Ted was the only medical student to be on two intercollegiate teams, soccer and squash, during the medical school years. Ted's research and publications led to his acceptance in the Harvard Ob-Gyn residency program supported by a Macy Foundation research fellowship. During his residency he won two awards granted by the American College of Ob-Gyn for Excellence in Medical Research. After completing his clinical training, Ted continued his research at Cambridge University in Cambridge, England where he was awarded a PhD in Endocrinology. He spent the next years in research, teaching and clinical work at Northwestern University and University of Kansas medical schools.
In 1977 Ted accepted a position as Professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology with tenure at Stanford University School of Medicine. This included the position as Chairman of Ob-Gyn at the Santa Clara Valley Medical Center where his teaching passion flourished. He was Chief of Gyn Surgery and spent many hours in the operating room teaching and guiding residents through the intricacies of gynecologic procedures. When not in the operating room he participated in consultations, ward rounds, case reviews, and pathology conferences. He organized the weekly Continuing Medical Education accredited Ob-Gyn Grand Rounds that were noted for many visiting professors and were attended by the entire Ob-Gyn staff and community physicians as well. In 1985 Dr. Fainstat was awarded Outstanding Professor of the year by the residency staff. Notably, Dr. Fainstat was renowned for hosting noon-hour cheese cake parties in the hallway of the Department offices.
In 1996 Dr. Fainstat accepted The Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors Resolution of Commendation to the Ob-Gyn Department and its leaders and teachers for excellent services and the accreditation of the independent Ob-Gyn Residency Program.
Family, friends, colleagues, and students all benefited from Ted's engaging personality, wisdom, thoughtfulness, kindness, and generosity. Ted Fainstat is survived by his wife Molly, sister-in-law, Martha Mamula, sister-in-law, Ruth Fainstat, a nephew, and 6 nieces. He is also survived by many physicians, colleagues, and those in practice who carry on the skills and medical expertise learned in their residencies.
View the online memorial for Theodore Fainstat, MD, PhD
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Jan. 17, 2020