Theodore Gehrke

Apr. 1, 1939 - Feb. 23, 2019

Res. of Santa Cruz Mtns.

Ted was born in Portland, OR on April 1, 1939 to Leonard and Eugenia (Taylor) Gehrke. He married Elizabeth Turner in 1967 and soon moved to the Bay Area. In 1972 he became the SJSU Student Union Program Board Advisor where he remained for 30 years. In 1981 they inaugurated the San Jose State Fountain Blues Festival (now the San Jose Fountain Blues and Brews Festival), still going strong.

He was an active member of Redwood Estates community, residing there for 46 years.

He is survived by his wife, Elizabeth; daughters, Lucia Arredondo, Sierra Gehrke and Crystal Hoffman; granddaughters, Evangeline "Eva" Belle and Josephine "Josie" Jane Arredondo.

On behalf of Ted and the family, donations can be made to the non-profit San Jose Fountain Blues and Brews Festival at www.fountainblues.com. Please attend the 38th Festival, Sat, June 22, 2-8 PM at Cesar Chavez Park.

A Memorial Gala will take place Sat, March 30. Please email Elizabeth at [email protected] for details. Another special tribute will take place at a later date at San Jose's Poor House Bistro. Check www.fountainblues.com.





