Theodore (Ted) S. Bothelio
May 28, 1951-October 25, 2019
Resident of Todos Santos Baja California
It is with great regret and sadness that we announce the passing of Ted Bothelio. He was killed in a car crash. Ted was preceded in death by his father Ted Bothelio. He is survived by his mother Rosemarie Bothelio Vandoorn, sister and brother-in-law Judy and Joe Younse, nieces Jodie Younse (Ed Robinson) Jamie Younse and great nieces Zoe-Marie, June and Thea Younse Robinson. Ted also had three dogs that he considered family; Brodie, Bodie and most of all Buddy.
Ted was born in San Jose Hospital and spent his childhood in Santa Clara where he graduated Santa Clara High. He lived in Santa Cruz and San Diego but eventually settled in Todos Santos, Baja California where he built a home and retired. Ted loved Baja where he enjoyed water sports but most of all fishing the abundant ocean waters. He also enjoyed the Mexican beer, telling stories and keeping in touch with his friends. He was a free spirit who valued his independence and lifestyle in Baja. He had many friends in California, Baja and all across the United States. He will be greatly missed. A celebration of life will be held at a future date.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Jan. 31, 2020