|
|
Theresa Fajardo Gronlund
Mar 15, 1964 May 21, 2019
Theresa was a dedicated and loving daughter, wife, and mother, and devoted friend to all who know her, and stranger to none. Teri is survived by her husband, of 34 years, Keith, children Kirsten and Jacob, mother Louise Nelson, father Tom Fajardo and his wife Sally, brother Tom Fajardo. She graduated from Blackford High, and San Jose St. Univ. She was an exemplary Christian and elementary school teacher. God's witness on earth to many. She will be dearly missed, but she is with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.
View the online memorial for Theresa Fajardo Gronlund
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on May 26, 2019