|
|
Theresa Jane Wall
Resident of San Jose
In loving tribute to Theresa J. Wall (TJ) who passed away peacefully in her home on April 9, 2020 with her three daughters, Kathleen Hounslow, Suzanne Ragsdale, and Barbara Hounslow (Ron Mattern) by her side.
TJ was loved by so many for her positive outlook on life and her ability to connect with anyone she met. She was well known for her excellent pie-making skills, her love of a good card game and her youthful state of mind.
TJ was born in Binghamton, NY in 1931 and relocated to CA in 1963. During the next 3 decades she raised three daughters while working at GTE Sylvania. After retiring in 1990, TJ applied her gregarious nature to retail sales and most recently to her favorite job, the office at Winchester Ranch Mobile Park. There her warm heart and kind spirit found her friendship and appreciation by her fellow residents. Many people will remember her for her help in organizing social events and parties, as well as the casino bus trips where she could always be found at a lucky video poker machine. For more than 50 years her Christmas Eve parties were anticipated and enjoyed by family and friends. Everyone wanted to be around TJ, whether you were sharing a meal, a card game, or a story.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Douglas Wall, sisters Margaret Charsky (Matthew) and MaryAnn Madden (Robert). In addition to her daughters who will forever miss her, she is survived by her brothers Andrew Katusak (Betty), Robert Katusak (Connie) and sister Evelyn Katusak. She was also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins, and so many wonderful friends.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider extending an act of kindness in TJ's memory.
View the online memorial for Theresa Jane Wall
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Apr. 19, 2020