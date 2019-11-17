Mercury News Obituaries
Alta Mesa Funeral Home - Palo Alto
695 Arastradero Road
Palo Alto, CA 94306
650-493-1041
Viewing
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Nativity Catholic Church
1880 Santa Cruz Avenue
Menlo Park, CA
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Nativity Catholic Church
210 Oak Grove Ave
Menlo Park, CA
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Holy Cross Cemetery
1880 Santa Cruz Avenue
Menlo Park, CA
View Map
Theresa Pauline Genevro


1925 - 2019
Theresa Pauline Genevro Obituary
Theresa Pauline Genevro
March 10, 1925 - Nov. 8, 2019
Resident of Menlo Park
Theresa Pauline Genevro, 94, a longtime resident of Menlo Park, passed away November 8, 2019 in Palo Alto with her family by her side. Theresa was born March 10, 1925 in Menlo Park, CA to Charles and Josephine Roberto. After graduating Sequoia High School, Theresa worked during WWII at Dibble Hospital in Menlo Park. Later on, Theresa worked as a salesperson at the Emporium in women's and bridal departments. She is survived by her husband of over 72 years, Albino Genevro, along with her sons- Michael Genevro (Joyce), Robert Genevro (Paula), James Genevro (Eileen), Paul Genevro (Elaine) along with 10 grandchildren, and 4 great grandchildren.
Theresa's special interests included being a dedicated Eucharistic Minister at Nativity Catholic Church and Former President of the Italian Catholic Federation (ICF) - Menlo
Park Branch. She was also a member of the Young Ladies Institute (YLI) for numerous years. She loved traveling with her husband to various beautiful destinations and organizing bus trips to Reno and other Indian casinos. Most of all she loved to be out with her family and friends.
Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, November 21 at 11:00 am (Viewing at 10:00 am) at Nativity Catholic Church, 210 Oak Grove Ave. in Menlo Park. Interment to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, 1880 Santa Cruz Avenue, Menlo Park. Following services, a reception will take at place at 2:00 pm at IL Fornaio – 520 Cowper St. in Palo Alto.
Theresa's family would like to thank the Aides and Nurses at Palo Alto Commons, the Caregivers at All Seasons Homecare, and the nurses at Pathways Hospice Care for their excellent care.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the ().


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Nov. 17, 2019
