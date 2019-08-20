|
Thomas Alvin Glage
Aug. 10, 1928 - Aug. 13, 2019
Resident of Gilroy
Tom passed away peacefully at his home in Gilroy, CA. He had just celebrated his 91st birthday.
Tom owned Glage Underground Construction in Campbell. He was an avid hunter, fisherman, and a wonderful friend. He will be missed by all.
He is survived by his beloved family. Sons John (Laurie), Thomas Jr., daughter Julie Glage. Grandchildren John Glage Jr., Brittany Glage, Alex Glage, Nichole Cruz (Gus), Maddison Ellis. Great grandchildren Savannah, Rodney, Jules, Skyler, Presley, and Owen (Bill).
A celebration of Tom's life will be held on August 25, 2019 11 a.m. at the Gilroy Lodge On The Hill. 2765 Hecker Pass Hwy, Gilroy, CA. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to .
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Aug. 20, 2019