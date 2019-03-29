Thomas Angus Mellersh Morrison

Sept. 10, 1926 ~ Feb. 27, 2019

Resident of Saratoga

Tom died peacefully at home in Saratoga, CA on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at the age of 92. Tom will be missed by his sister, Margaret Morrison, sons and daughters-in-law, Bill and Gale, Brad and Rose Ann, daughters and sons-in-law Barbara and Alex, Carolyn and Ron, grandchildren Stephanie (Chris), Christie, Melissa, Spencer (Erin), Lauren, Brooks, Breanna, Jillian, step great-grandaughter, Kellie and great-grandson, Wyatt.

Tom was born September 10, 1926 in San Francisco to Margaret of Cincinatti, OH and Thomas Morrison of Kirkintilloch, Scotland. He studied at Stanford and served in the US Army at Point Fort Lewis, WA. Upon return, he met Wilma (Wil) Bradley at San Francisco City College so transferred to Cal Berkeley to be with his sweetheart. He graduated from Cal with a Business degree. Tom and Wil were married in 1952 in Piedmont CA and 10 years later moved to Saratoga with their four children. Tom was a Personnel Manager at PG&E for over 25 years. After retiring he enjoyed more time with his growing family, his orchard and traveling with Wil. Tom loved the outdoors. Going on long walks, soaking in the warmth of a sunny day, weather tracking, and admiring nature were some of his favorite activities. Tom was generous, helpful, and known for his dry sense of humor. He will live on in the hearts of his family, friends and those whose lives he touched.

His family wishes to especially thank the caregivers from Familiar Surroundings, Saratoga Adult Care Center and With Grace Hospice. A memorial service is scheduled for Saturday, April 13 at 1:30PM, Saratoga Federated Church, 20390 Park Place Saratoga, CA 95070-5955 (408) 867-1000. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Assoc, Familiar Surroundings or With Grace Hospice.





