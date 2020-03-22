|
|
Thomas Archie McMurtry
Mar 19, 1934 - Mar 16, 2020
Resident of Carmichael, CA
Our beloved father, husband, grandfather and friend passed in to the loving arms of his Savior on March 16, 2020. Thomas Archie McMurtry was born on March 19, 1934 to Elizabeth and Charles McMurtry in Pittsburgh, PA.
Tom was a graduate of Taylor Allderdice High School and Carnegie Tech University (now Carnegie Mellon University). Upon being drafted by the United States Army and stationed in Germany he met the love of his life, Pamela O'Leary. They were married on August 5, 1961 in Pittsburgh. Tom began a career as an electrical engineer with Link Simulators, working in Las Vegas and San Diego where he built the simulators for the F-6 hellcat for the Navy; and in Houston where he built the flight simulators for the Mercury, Gemini and Apollo space programs. Tom and Pam settled in West San Jose where they lived for the next 48 years before moving to a retirement community outside of Sacramento last year. Tom spent the rest of his career at Varian Associates in Palo Alto, contributing to the innovation behind the first MRI scanning machines now commonly found in hospitals. Tom and Pam were active members with their church of over 40 years, First Baptist Community Church of Los Gatos.
Tom is survived by his beloved wife of 58 years, Pamela, three children, Jonathan McMurtry (Cheryl), Dave McMurtry (Judy Lin), Rachel Holt (Jeff), and grandchildren Ian, Alison, Ben and Ryan. Due to the Covid-19 we are unable to plan services at this time, so we have decided to hold a Celebration of Life in 2021 at his beloved First Baptist Community Church.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Mar. 22, 2020