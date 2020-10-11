Thomas BambinoAug. 31, 1924- Oct. 3, 2020Morgan HillThomas was born to Gaetano and Carmela Bambino on Aug. 31, 1924 in New York. The 3rd oldest of 9 children. Thomas is survived by one brother Carmine Bambino of Morgan Hill and Many nieces and nephews. He served in the army during WW11 and was wounded in Germany. After the war he returned to New York and opened a candy store. While visiting his brother Carmine, Tom fell in love with California and moved out here. Thomas became a long time member of the Sunnyvale Elks.Services will be held at St. Raymond's Cemetery, Bronx N.Y.