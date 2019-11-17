|
Thomas Chase Stutzman, Jr.
February 8, 1983 - September 14, 2019
Resident of Honolulu, Hawaii
Tom "Chase" Stutzman passed away on September 14, 2019, after a short illness. His kind and generous nature will be missed by his friends and family. Tom was born in San Jose, CA and graduated from Leland High School in 1998. Tom had a lifelong love of cooking, which developed as a boy scout cooking for his troop, and in his elementary school's GATE program exploring the link between food and different cultures. After working in restaurants and catering during high school, he went on to earn a culinary degree from New England Culinary Academy. He worked as a chief and executive chief in Tahoe, South Lake Shore, Monterey, and Los Altos.
He enjoyed sharing his cooking knowledge, both in professional settings and at gatherings with friends and family. This ability, combined with his excellent conversation skills and interest in people, made it so that he brought laughter and joy to any gathering. Tom had an incredible memory for facts and enjoyed trivia gatherings, traveling, history, music, the mountains, and snowboarding. He was described by his cousin as a great companion for any adventure.
Tom is survived by his parents, Tom Sr., and Wendy Stutzman, his sister, Sarah Atkinson, his grandmother, Margie Craig, and many loving aunts, uncles, and cousins.
A celebration of life will be held at 4 pm on Sunday, December 1, 2019 at the History Club of Los Gatos located at 123 Los Gatos Boulevard, Los Gatos, CA.
