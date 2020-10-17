Thomas Clinton WinantApril 2, 1939 - September 17, 2020Resident of Los AltosTom Winant died of Mesothelioma on September 17 at the age of 81. Born in Washington, DC, the first of three sons in a Navy family, he was a toddler when Pearl Harbor was attacked, and the family that had been living on Honolulu was separated for the first time. Tom and his mother flew to Los Angeles on a troop carrier to stay with her parents until his father came home from the War. After frequent moves across the country, he graduated from Coronado High School and the US Naval Academy, Class of '61. He served in Korea, 3 tours in Viet Nam and, while earning his MS in Operations Research at the Naval Postgraduate School, Monterey, CA, he met and married his wife, Diane. After a few more moves, he retired from the Navy in 1981.In retirement, he was an engineer for Convair, San Diego, and, in 1985, began a career at FMC, San Jose, which eventually became BAE Systems, and retired as an Engineering Manager. Tom was an enthusiastic volunteer at Moffett Field Museum, President of the Navy League of Santa Clara Valley, President of its Pacific Central Region and a loyal supporter of the US Coast Guard. As Scoutmaster of Boy Scout Troop 30 in Los Altos, he delighted in helping Scouts earn Eagle, the highest rank in Scouting.Tom lived a life of honor, service and integrity. He was the first to lend a hand, quick to entertain with a song, joke or story, and cared for a long succession of family pets. He leaves Diane, his wife of 49 years, children Nathan (Julie), Katherine (Mark), and Kristin, grandchildren Dean, June and Bentley, brothers Gerry and Dick, five nieces and nephews and their families, and countless friends. He will greatly missed by all who knew him.