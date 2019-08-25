Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Canup
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas Daniel Canup


1949 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas Daniel Canup Obituary
Thomas Daniel Canup
Nov. 23,1949 - Aug. 7, 2019
San Jose
Tom passed peacefully from this world on August 7, 2019 at the age of 69, ending a long battle with cancer. He was born in Indianapolis, IN, to Robert Eugene Canup and his wife Annunciata Cellio, known as Nancy. He grew up in Texas and Virginia, and received a BA in physics from Randolph-Macon College in Ashland, Virginia.
Tom's career in electronics included 27 years developing software for medical equipment makers in Boston and Silicon Valley. He was active in amateur radio with the call sign KJ4D, and volunteered with Radio Amateur Civil Emergency Service (RACES) in San Jose. Fellow volunteers remember his sharing of knowledge on anything digital or networked. An avid and adventurous traveler, he visited all seven continents, including riding the Trans-Siberian Railway and cruising to Antarctica.
Tom is survived by his wife and fellow traveler, Barbara, nee Crowley; brothers Robert Canup, II, and Terry Canup (Sue) of Houston, TX; step-mother Margaret Canup, nee Burns, of Boulder, CO, and half-sister Robin Canup Mihran (Rick) and their two children, also of Boulder, CO. Tom's kind nature will be missed by all who knew him.
Memorial donations may be made to Stand Up to Cancer (SU2C) on their website.


View the online memorial for Thomas Daniel Canup
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Aug. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.