|
|
Thomas Daniel Canup
Nov. 23,1949 - Aug. 7, 2019
San Jose
Tom passed peacefully from this world on August 7, 2019 at the age of 69, ending a long battle with cancer. He was born in Indianapolis, IN, to Robert Eugene Canup and his wife Annunciata Cellio, known as Nancy. He grew up in Texas and Virginia, and received a BA in physics from Randolph-Macon College in Ashland, Virginia.
Tom's career in electronics included 27 years developing software for medical equipment makers in Boston and Silicon Valley. He was active in amateur radio with the call sign KJ4D, and volunteered with Radio Amateur Civil Emergency Service (RACES) in San Jose. Fellow volunteers remember his sharing of knowledge on anything digital or networked. An avid and adventurous traveler, he visited all seven continents, including riding the Trans-Siberian Railway and cruising to Antarctica.
Tom is survived by his wife and fellow traveler, Barbara, nee Crowley; brothers Robert Canup, II, and Terry Canup (Sue) of Houston, TX; step-mother Margaret Canup, nee Burns, of Boulder, CO, and half-sister Robin Canup Mihran (Rick) and their two children, also of Boulder, CO. Tom's kind nature will be missed by all who knew him.
Memorial donations may be made to Stand Up to Cancer (SU2C) on their website.
View the online memorial for Thomas Daniel Canup
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Aug. 25, 2019