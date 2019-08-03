Home

Thomas David Martinez


1950 - 2019
Thomas David Martinez
June 22, 1950 ~ July 21, 2019
Formerly of the Bay Area
Thomas Martinez, native to San Jose passed away in Albuquerque, NM at the age of 69. Tom grew up in Cupertino attending St. Joseph's School, St. Francis High School in Mtn View and UC Davis. He was an Eagle Boy Scout, Troop 476 and played Rugby for the San Jose Seahawks. Tom moved to Albuquerque to pursue his passion for genealogical research.He is survived by his children, Lia and Paul, siblings Gail, Doreen, Dean and Christopher Kit. He is preceded in death by his parents, Tom and Angie and brother Dennis.


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Aug. 3, 2019
