Thomas H. Field
July 19, 1945 - July 22, 2019
Thomas H. Field, resident of Napa, CA, Thomas, passed away on July, 22, 2019. He is survived by his son, Brandon Field. Services will be held Thursday, August 1, 2019 at 2:00 p.m., at Skyview Memorial Lawn, 200 Rollingwood Drive, Vallejo, CA. Arrangements entrusted to the direction and care of Skyview Memorial Lawn, 707-644-7474.


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on July 31, 2019
