Thomas HarneyJuly 17, 1929 - Feb. 29, 2020San JoseThomas Roy Harney passed away peacefully after a short illness. He was 90 years old.Born in Aberdeen, SD, Thomas grew up in Shaker Heights, OH. He graduated from Seton Hall Preparatory School, NJ, in 1948 and received a B.A. in Business Administration from San Jose State University in 1952. He served in the Air Force and returned to SJSU to earn an M.A. in School Administration in 1964.Thomas' education career as a teacher and administrator spanned more than 30 years. He also earned a J.D. from the USF School of Law in 1981.Thomas was active in his community, supporting local schools, acting in dramas, serving as lector at his church, and contributing articles to local newspapers. He also competed in Senior Olympic events into his 80s. His kind and passionate spirit will be missed.Thomas is survived by his daughters, Kimberly Harney (Bruce), Katherine Houghtby, Patricia Harding (Barry), and six grandchildren. His wife Carol preceded him in death.A private burial was held at Oak Hill Memorial Park.