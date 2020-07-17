1/1
Thomas Harney
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thomas Harney
July 17, 1929 - Feb. 29, 2020
San Jose
Thomas Roy Harney passed away peacefully after a short illness. He was 90 years old.
Born in Aberdeen, SD, Thomas grew up in Shaker Heights, OH. He graduated from Seton Hall Preparatory School, NJ, in 1948 and received a B.A. in Business Administration from San Jose State University in 1952. He served in the Air Force and returned to SJSU to earn an M.A. in School Administration in 1964.
Thomas' education career as a teacher and administrator spanned more than 30 years. He also earned a J.D. from the USF School of Law in 1981.
Thomas was active in his community, supporting local schools, acting in dramas, serving as lector at his church, and contributing articles to local newspapers. He also competed in Senior Olympic events into his 80s. His kind and passionate spirit will be missed.
Thomas is survived by his daughters, Kimberly Harney (Bruce), Katherine Houghtby, Patricia Harding (Barry), and six grandchildren. His wife Carol preceded him in death.
A private burial was held at Oak Hill Memorial Park.


View the online memorial for Thomas Harney

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Jul. 17, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by San Jose Mercury News

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 14, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved