Thomas Holguin
Sept. 3, 1936 - Jan. 24, 2020
Resident of San Jose
Thomas V. Holguin passed away on Friday morning surrounded by loved ones. Thomas began working at an early age. He worked in the fields, repaired tv's, drove beet trucks, was an ambulance driver and finally settled into his lifetime career at FMC building and testing the Bradley tanks. After retirement he traveled in his RV with his wife visiting all but two states. He enjoyed western films, Oakland Raiders, gardening, fishing, exploring and making new friends along the way to enjoy a glass of wine with.
Thomas is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Rachel Celaya Holguin; four children: TJ Holguin (Sandy), Rosemarie Holguin, Pola Michelle Alas (Ricardo) and Frank Holguin (Susan); nine grandchildren: Valerie Miranda (Martin), Monique Watson (Ray), Rosie and Nicholas Miranda, Sophia Fierro, Trinidad Gleave (Canyon), Isaac and Jacob Fierro, and Frankie Jr. Holguin; nine great-grandchildren: Thomas Diaz, Nick, RJ and Angelina Watson, Adrian Morales, Alyssa, Alex and Anthony Hanson, and Erika Gleave.
All services will be held Thursday February 20, 2020. Rosary begins at 9:30am followed by 10am Mass at Holy Family Church, 4848 Pearl Avenue in San Jose. Interment at Oak Hill Cemetery followed by a Celebration of Life back at Holy Family Community Center. Oak Hill Cemetery (408) 297-2447.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Feb. 19, 2020