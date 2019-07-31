|
Thomas J. Navarro
March 7, 1927 - July 23, 2019
San Jose
A native of Norwalk, Ca. Thomas passed peacefully in San Jose, Ca. Beloved Husband to Ramona Navarro of 65 years. Preceded in death to parents Balerio & Maria, as well as 4 brothers and 4 sisters. Brother to 7 siblings; 4 brothers and 3 sisters. He is survived by 9 children; Art, Karen, Valerie, Nancy, Richard,Michael,Stephanie,Larry, and Elizabeth; 27 grandchildren, 42 great grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren. The rosary will take place Thursday August, 1st at Chapel of Flowers 7PM. Mass to be held Friday August, 2nd at St. Victors Church, Sierra Road San Jose at 11AM, Burial to follow at Calvary Cemetery, Alum Rock Ave. San Jose
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on July 31, 2019