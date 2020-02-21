|
Thomas Joseph Adams
January 19, 1940 - January 17, 2020
Resident of Santa Clara
Tom (AKA pops, Dad, Honey, The Governor, The General and Tommy), was born in The Bronx, NY to Marion and William Adams. Raised in Yonkers, NY.
Tom joined the US Air Force in 1957 at age 17. He served proudly for presidents Eisenhower, Kennedy, Johnson, Nixon, Ford and Carter. He was the airborne command post for Senator McCain and had the nuclear code "football" for president Nixon.
Tom is survived by his loving wife, Kathy MacDonald Adams, son Warren Adams (Julie), grandsons Brennan and Cameron Adams and daughter Michelle Adams, step children William Starling, Chuck, Maggie, Katie, Michael, Tom, Carol, Jenny, 11 step children, and five great grandchildren. Also survived by his loving black Labrador, Shamrock.
Tom loved his "table of knowledge" at Starbucks at San Tomas and El Camino. Every morning, Tom was "The Gov" as friends gathered to discuss world events, sports and life. Tom also loved golf. After his stroke, he recovered and played nine holes with his golf buddies and had a great time. Tom was faithful at going to cardio rehab at O'Connor Hospital 3 times a week for almost 20 years.
Tom loved to travel with Kathy to Ireland, Scotland, Nova Scotia, Hawaii and all the western national parks. Tom loved his Yankees and was married to a Red Sox fan, Kathy, making it lively when the Red Sox and the Yankees played. The Red Sox usually won!! He visited Yankee Stadium and Fenway park many times.
Celebration of life service Friday, February 21, 2020 at 11 AM at First Presbyterian Church of Santa Clara, 2499 Homestead Rd., Santa Clara 95050. Full military service Monday, May 4, 2020 at 11 AM, California Central Coast Veteran Cemetery, Seaside, CA. In lieu of flowers, please donate in Tom's name to our local American Legion Post 419 at 958 Homestead Rd., Santa Clara 95050. This organization volunteers to Honor Guard at all military services.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Feb. 21, 2020