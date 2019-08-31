|
Thomas Lackovic
May 12, 1934 – August 27, 2019
Resident of Los Gatos
Surrounded by his family, Thomas (Tom) Lackovic passed away peacefully at his home on Tuesday August 27th, 2019.
Tom is survived by his wife of 58 years Colette, his brother Michael (Bonnie) Lackovic, his four children Tom Lackovic, Michelle Porter (Doug), Paul Lackovic (Siri) and Peter Lackovic (Monica) and his five grandchildren Hannah and Wes Porter, Calahan Lackovic, and Nicolas and Mateo Lackovic. He is also loved by his many nieces, nephews and other family.
Tom was an exceptional husband, father, grandfather and friend, a passionate outdoorsman, and a respected businessman. He lived a full and active life and pursued his passions with stubborn tenacity. His greatest legacy, however, is the unconditional love, admiration and support he had for his family. His greatest pleasures were simple: playing dominoes with his grandchildren, cooking dinner with his family, and fishing.
Born to Mary Papa and Tom Lackovic in Chicago, Illinois on May 12, 1934, Tom graduated from Fenwick High School in Oak Park and later obtained a degree in Economics from the University of Illinois. In 1955, he eagerly joined the Marine Corps where he became an officer and a fighter pilot. He was stationed in Japan and flew throughout the Far East and off aircraft carriers. He retired as a Major but continued piloting friends and family in his Bonanza to Baja and throughout the West Coast.
His time in the Marine Corps led him to California where he met his wife Colette in Laguna Beach. They married in 1961 and settled in Los Gatos where they raised four children. Tom started out in business selling advertisements for the San Jose Mercury News before moving into his lifelong career as a commercial real estate broker. He was an entrepreneur and business owner who loved meeting new people, negotiating for clients, and being part of the Silicon Valley's evolution.
Tom instilled his love of the outdoors with his family through backpacking trips in Yosemite, duck hunting throughout the Pacific Flyway, fly fishing on Fall River, and body surfing in Hidden Beach and his favorite spot, the "Cove" in Santa Cruz. He sought the adventure of remote and rugged places like Alaska, Patagonia and Montana, If friends or family were not able to join him, he contently went alone, always with a fishing pole.
He will be remembered as a trusted Boy Scout Leader who led countless 50-mile hikes throughout the High Sierras. His interest in youth mentorship motivated his lifelong support of youth serving organizations: for more than 30 years, he was on the Board of Directors for the Central YMCA and the Boy Scouts. His stewardship was instrumental in establishing a strong and enduring foundation for the local Boy Scout council.
One of Tom's greatest gifts was his ability to make everyone feel welcome. Tom would treat everyone like family; he had a true deep and sincere desire to learn all about you - details he would never forget.
All who knew and loved Tom are welcome to a funeral service Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 11 AM at the St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception Church (219 Bean Ave, Los Gatos, CA 95030) followed by burial with military honors at Los Gatos Memorial Park (2255 Los Gatos Almaden Rd, San Jose, CA 95124).
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to a .
