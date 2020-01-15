|
Thomas P. "Giebs" Giebler
October 8, 1954 - January 9, 2020
Resident of Sunnyvale
Tom passed away unexpectedly at home on January 9, 2020. He was born in Bethesda, Maryland to Mary Kay and Barney Giebler. Tom graduated from St. Francis High School in Mountain View, CA, in 1973. Tom received his A.A. degree from De Anza College, and his B.A. in Physical Education from California State University Bakersfield. Tom returned to De Anza College in 1979 when the job of Athletic Equipment Manager presented itself. He became a fixture in the De Anza Athletic Department working as the Equipment Manager for 34 years, retiring in 2012. Tom volunteered at multiple high school and college events and camps in the South Bay Area.
Tom loved anything to do with St. Francis High School and De Anza College sports. His favorite professional team was the 49ers. After retirement from De Anza College, he joined the 49er Security and Safety Team and worked part time for Team Security, transporting players, coaches, and safeguarding players during camps prior to games and when on the road. He also provided transportation for team personnel to medical appointments and airport pickups. Tom relished his time with the 49er players and staff.
Tom is survived by his brother Jack (Cindy) Giebler, sister Mary Ann (Doug) Crew, nieces Kathryn Giebler and Elizabeth Crew and nephews Stephen Crew and Matthew Giebler.
Friends are invited to attend a Rosary Friday, January 17, 2020 at 7:00P.M. at CHURCH OF THE RESURRECTION, the corner of Hollenbeck Ave. and Cascade Drive, Sunnyvale. Funeral Mass will be held Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 10:00A.M. at the above church. Interment will follow the mass at Gate of Heaven Catholic Cemetery, Los Altos.
A Celebration of Life Reception will be held in Sunnyvale. Details and directions will be provided after Tom's funeral mass.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation made in Tom's name to the Saint Francis High School Class of 1973 Endowed Scholarship Program that benefits financial aid for students (Saint Francis High School, 1885 Miramonte Ave, Mountain View, CA 94040).
