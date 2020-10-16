Thomas Paul Genovese
October 17, 1953 – October 8, 2020
Resident of San Jose
Thomas (Tom) Genovese, 66, of San Jose recently passed away. Born and raised in San Jose, son of Rocco and Joy Genovese, Tom dedicated his life to his family and friends.
A graduate of Camden High School and San Jose State University, Tom spent 25 years as a financial controller in the technology industry. During that time, Tom was fortunate to meet & marry the love of his life, Mary Ellen Fitzpatrick. He was a hands-on father, attentive to his children's growth by volunteering in the classroom and coaching a variety of sport teams.
Tom's commitment to developing sincere friendships was obvious to anyone who knew him. On a daily basis, Tom could be seen on a lawn chair in front of the house, enjoying a chat with neighbors and anyone else who passed by. He was adored by the kids on the cul-de-sac, who knew him as "Mr. Tom."
A self-proclaimed grill master, Tom loved to cook for others and host events in his backyard. When he wasn't cooking, Tom could be seen playing golf at AG&CC, rooting for his favorite teams, (Warriors, 49ers, Giants) and enjoying a cold pale ale (no foam please).
Tom is survived by his devoted wife of 28 years, Mary Ellen, his two sons Kyle (26) and Connor (23), his twin brother Carl, his sisters Dianne, Patty (Bob) and Denise, 10 nieces and nephews and many more members of his extended family.
Please smile when reflecting on Tom. Remember him for the wonderful first impression he made and to the lasting legacy he leaves in all of our hearts. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Stanford University, In Memory of Tom Genovese for the Cardiovascular Health General Fund-GHFZR @ https://medicalgiving.stanford.edu/ways-to-give/cardiovascular-health-fund.html View the online memorial for Thomas Paul Genovese