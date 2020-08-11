1/1
Thomas Ralph Hanford
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thomas Ralph Hanford
1935-2020
San Luis Obispo, CA
Thomas Ralph Hanford was born in 1935 and passed away at home surrounded by his family in San Luis Obispo, CA on August 2, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife, Joanne (Mickey), his three children-- Bonnie Ann, Thomas Patrick, Valerie Veronica--and his loving grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Tom proudly served in the U.S. Army. He was schooled at Notre Dame des Victoires in San Francisco, San Francisco State University, and University of California Hastings Law School. Tom retired from Santa Clara County after 35 years as a Deputy District Attorney. Tom was a fisherman, golfer, tennis player, and a "Life Master" bridge player. Private memorial services will be held at Old Mission Catholic Cemetary in San Luis Obispo, CA on August 13, 2020. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Central Coast Hospice in San Luis Obispo, CA in memory of Thomas Hanford.
Reis Mortuary, San Luis Obispo
805-544-7400


View the online memorial for Thomas Ralph Hanford

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Aug. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
13
Memorial service
Old Mission Catholic Cemetary
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Reis Family Mortuary and Crematory
991 Nipomo Street
San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
(805) 544-7400
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by San Jose Mercury News

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 9, 2020
Tom and I have been good friends for 70 years, with many memories from our days at Mission High in San Francisco. I will miss our phone calls now. Sending condolences to Mickey and family. Rest in Peace, dear friend. Dennis Bodwin
Dennis Bodwin
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved