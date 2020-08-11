Thomas Ralph Hanford1935-2020San Luis Obispo, CAThomas Ralph Hanford was born in 1935 and passed away at home surrounded by his family in San Luis Obispo, CA on August 2, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife, Joanne (Mickey), his three children-- Bonnie Ann, Thomas Patrick, Valerie Veronica--and his loving grandchildren and great-grandchildren.Tom proudly served in the U.S. Army. He was schooled at Notre Dame des Victoires in San Francisco, San Francisco State University, and University of California Hastings Law School. Tom retired from Santa Clara County after 35 years as a Deputy District Attorney. Tom was a fisherman, golfer, tennis player, and a "Life Master" bridge player. Private memorial services will be held at Old Mission Catholic Cemetary in San Luis Obispo, CA on August 13, 2020. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Central Coast Hospice in San Luis Obispo, CA in memory of Thomas Hanford.Reis Mortuary, San Luis Obispo805-544-7400