Thomas Renteria
Oct 10, 1960 - Dec 23, 2019
San Jose
Thomas Renteria was born on October 10, 1960, and passed away on December 23, 2019, surrounded by his family. Tom is survived by his wife Susan, his son Anthony, his daughter Rachel, and his granddaughter Aliya.
He was born in San Jose, California. Tom graduated from Yerba Buena High School in 1978, from Santa Clara University in 1982, and he obtained a Master's degree from Golden Gate University in 1998. Besides his children, Tom was most proud of his endeavors at The National Hispanic University where he taught computer science and mentored students. Tom will be missed for his laughter, smile, and witty sense of humor. He believed strongly in his faith, justice, and righteousness.
Services will be held at Saint John Vianney Church (4600 Hyland Avenue, San Jose, CA) on January 3, 2020 at 12:30pm. The family requests that any contributions in his honor be directed to The Saint John Vianney Parrish.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Jan. 1, 2020