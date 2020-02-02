|
Thomas Reynolds
Resident of Chula Vista
Thomas Reynolds passed away peacefully on January 7, 2020 in Chula Vista, California at the age of 88. He was born to Thomas Reynolds, Sr., and Hilda May Reynolds in Louisville, Kentucky. The family moved to the San Francisco Bay area the summer of 1933 and later settled in Burlingame, California.
Tom graduated from Burlingame High School in 1949. He served in the United States Marine Corps for four years and fought in the Korean War. Tom graduated from California Polytechnic College in San Luis Obispo and subsequently earned his master's degree in education from Purdue University in Indiana.
Moving to San Jose, California, Tom was hired as a teacher/coach at Willow Glen High School in San Jose. Tom's teaching career was interrupted by serving for six years in the Peace Corps in the early years of the organization founded by President John F. Kennedy. A major hi-light of his Peace Corps days was directing the Peace Corps VI group in Costa Rica composed of wonderful and talented individuals. This special group has kept in touch with Tom throughout his life. Tom worked as an administrator in Washington, D. C. at the end of his career with the Peace Corps.
He returned to Willow Glen High School to his teaching/coaching position. In the summers Tom continued to make backpack trips to the high Sierras, an activity he first enjoyed with his father and later with friends. He was an avid fisherman not only in the mountains but in Monterrey Bay where he did commercial fishing with a teaching colleague.
He played golf on a regular basis at The Villages Golf and Country Club where he resided in his retirement years prior to his move to the California Veterans Home in Chula Vista. Despite health challenges and visual loss, Tom maintained his positive outlook on life and his sense of humor. At the Home, he attended musical events and continued playing his harmonica.
Tom was predeceased by his parents and sister Jan Eubank. Survivors include Tom's former spouse Carole Reynolds of San Diego, his stepdaughter Lesley Ripka (John) of El Cajon, CA, stepsons Len Ripka of San Jose and Scott Ripka of Port Orchard, WA, sister Margaret Van Cleve of Flagstaff, AZ nieces Susan Eubank (Paul Martin) of Pasadena, CA, Katherine Hanson (Eric) of East Lansing, MI and Kristin Lelevich (Michael) of Dallas, TX.
In memory of Tom donations can be made to the American Macular Degeneration Foundation (AMFD), SHAPEAmerica (formerly AHPERD), or a .
